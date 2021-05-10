Suspects accused of shooting officers appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects arrested in connection to the shooting of two law enforcement officers in Memphis appeared in court for the first time Monday.
They along with an unnamed 17-year-old suspect are all charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The suspects, 19-year-old Barium Martin, 19-year-old Adairius Armstrong, 18-year-old Julius Armstrong and a 17-year-old, are all charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
Memphis police say on Friday an MPD officer and an ATF were investigating a carjacking.
According to court documents, people in a red Ford Focus started shooting at the two officers near Peach and Leath, hitting both of them.
Police say none of the officers’ injuries were life-threatening and neither returned fire.
The officers were treated and released from the hospital.
In court on Monday, the suspects said few words, answering a judge’s questions with “Yes, sir” and “No sir.”
Adairius Armstrong and Julius Armstrong were assigned a court-appointed lawyer.
The judge said Barium Martin’s family was in the process of trying to hire their own lawyer.
The name of the 17-year-old suspect has not been released.
The three adult suspects will be back in court on Friday.
