Men charged in shooting involving MPD officer, ATF agent to appear in court

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 5:56 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three adults who allegedly shot a Memphis police officer and an ATF agent are due in court Monday.

Officials say 19-year-old Adarius Armstrong, 19-year-old Barium Martin, 18-year-old Julius Armstrong, and a 17-year-old have all been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Memphis police say one of their own and an ATF agent were shot near Peach and Leath when investigating a carjacking.

The officers, in court documents, say during the investigation people in a red Ford Focus started shooting at them, hitting both of them.

The two law enforcement officers have since been released from the hospital.

