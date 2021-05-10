3 suspects indicted in drug deal turned fatal shootout in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A drug deal turned fatal shootout has led to the indictment of three men on felony charges, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Delmarc Hollingsworth II, 27, of Trenton, and brothers Anterion Springfield, 18, and Montre Jeter, 20, both of Brownsville were indicted on counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
The DA’s office says Hollingsworth was also indicted on felony counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.
The incident happened on Dec. 7 in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Highway 70 in Arlington. The DA’s office says the trio was set to buy marijuana from two other people but the transaction didn’t go well.
Investigators say an altercation began when the trio tried to pay for the drugs in counterfeit money. Gunfire erupted, killing a 19-year-old and injuring three others, according to the investigation.
The DA’s office says Hollingsworth drove away and dropped off Springfield and Jeter at a hospital in Covington where they were treated for gunshot wounds.
