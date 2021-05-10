WWII Army vet gets special birthday surprise

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 9:20 AM

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A World War II Army veteran got a special surprise for his 95th birthday last week.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the Mid-South Jeep Club organized a birthday drive-by in honor of Jim Young Sr.

Young stood outside his Arlington home with family as a caravan of jeeps and deputies drove by with Arlington Fire Department leading the way.

With horns blaring and American flags waving, SCSO says Young was overjoyed by the surprise.

