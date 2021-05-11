US Customs agents discover 750 avian eggs from China at Memphis shipping port

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents intercepted a large shipment of avian eggs from China en route to New York after the eggs made a stop at a Memphis port.
On April 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists inspected a shipment called “The Scarf” when they noticed something strange about the package. It was later discovered to be a shipment of 25 small boxes containing 750 unfertilized eggs in foam cartons, according to USCBP.
The agency says poultry products must be shipped with a Veterinary Export Ticket. This package did not include a ticket, information about the eggs or the purpose for being shipped. However, it was addressed to a residence that has previously imported restricted animal products for consumption.
The USCBP says “these kinds of egg, especially in this quantity, tend to be used for cooking in a small restaurant or sold at a family market.”
Due to FDA regulations, USCBP says the eggs have been destroyed.
The agency says information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows China is currently affected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Newcastle Disease both of which have fatal effects on birds and poultry.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.