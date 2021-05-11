Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old from Tennessee

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-month old baby.
Lilybet Boyd was last seen earlier on May 11 wearing pink pajamas. She went missing from her residence in Oliver Springs.
Lilybet is 25 inches tall and weighs 16 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
According to TBI, she may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer with temporary Tennessee tag QGJ88B1.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
