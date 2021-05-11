Amid violence involving children, community members say enough is enough

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members say enough is enough when it comes to violent crime in Memphis.
They’re joining forces to launch a new initiative focused on reducing crime by starting in their neighborhood.
This new initiative comes amid a surge of violent crimes in which children are the victims, including a 10-year-old girl who police say was shot inside a Raleigh apartment complex Monday night while riding in her mother’s car.
Investigators said that the girl’s mother was being chased by a female in a light green or gold Buick SUV.
They say the SUV followed the mother into the Jamesbridge apartments parking lot and stopped directly behind her vehicle.
Seconds later, police say a gray Honda pulled up beside the mother’s car and someone fired one shot into the passenger front side vehicle, striking the little girl.
Investigators say both suspect vehicles then fled the scene.
Authorities say they were able to find the Honda, but have not made any arrests.
A few hours later police were on the scene of another shooting in North Memphis, where authorities say a teenage male was shot.
No information has been released on his injuries.
The shootings come on the heels of at least two other shootings involving children, including an 11-year-old boy who was shot on Park Avenue Saturday night and a juvenile who was shot in southwest Memphis Sunday.
A group known as the Concerned Citizens of Westwood are holding a community walk this Saturday.
Registration starts at 9 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The walk begins at 10.
They are teaming up with Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN) for the event.
“We are too quiet. We should be mad. We should be outraged,” said Stevie Moore, the founder of FFUN.
They say the idea behind Saturday’s walk is to spread love and peace and also make others aware.
“We are standing today to say enough is enough. We are standing today because we are tired of seeing our children, our young children die at the hands of gun violence,” said Pastor Melvin Watkins of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
According to the Memphis Data Hub, 10 homicides have happened this year in the 38109 zip code, which includes Westwood.
Julia Callaway, the principal at Westwood High School, says everyone must get involved to see real change.
“If one child’s future is threatened, the children under your roof, their future is threatened. Because a threat to our society in one community is a threat to every community,” said Callaway.
If you have any information that could help in that case or any other case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.