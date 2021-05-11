Collierville police officer injured in line of duty awarded Purple Heart

Collierville Police Officer Phillip Redwine (Source: Collierville Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:35 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An officer with the Collierville Police Department has been awarded a prestigious award.

Officer Phillip Redwine was awarded a Purple Heart Monday night after sustaining injuries during an investigation in February.

Redwine was checking out a suspicious vehicle near a business on Houston Levee Road where two men were parked.

CPD says when Redwine attempted to interview the driver, he put the vehicle in reverse, took off and hit Redwine.

He spent several days in the ICU with a fractured skull.

