COVID-19 task force could release details of new health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is expected to announce details of a new health directive this week that could drop all remaining pandemic mandates.
The task force has been considering making the last restrictions recommendations, including dropping the mask mandate.
Watch the briefing live here at noon.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 79 new cases Tuesday and two more deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 96,863 cases and 1,632 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,566 active cases.
According to the health department, 325,640 people have received vaccines in Shelby County and 237,736 are now fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.