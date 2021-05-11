Fire Museum of Memphis reopening after closing for 3 months

Fire Museum of Memphis reopening after closing for 3 months
Fire Museum of Memphis reopening after closing for 3 months (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 11:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fire Museum of Memphis will reopen Friday.

The museum has been closed since mid-February when more than 40 pipes burst during a snow and ice storm.

“The majority of the damage was in the old fire station #1 where over 40 pipes burst in February,” said Kimberly Crafton, executive director of the museum. “We have replaced both restrooms on the second floor, and electronics in the E-one and Ambulance exhibits. We have also sent Ol Billy on vacation to Florida for a little refreshing.”

For three months, crews have been hard at work removing the damage and fixing things. Many exhibits have been renovated.

The grand opening will be at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.