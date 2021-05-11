First Alert to rain and thunderstorms today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our first round of rain is moving through early this morning and then widespread rain will arrive after 3 pm. Rain will be on and off through late tonight. It will also be cloudy today, which will keep temperatures in the mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off with drizzle and clouds, but rain will end in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. On Sunday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies during the day but more clouds Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower. Rain will also be possible on Monday.
