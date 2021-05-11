First Alert to rain and thunderstorms today

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off with drizzle and clouds, but rain will end in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.