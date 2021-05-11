Gov. Lee sends letter demanding White House secure US-Mexico border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a letter demanding the Biden administration take immediate action at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a joint letter with fellow Republican governors, Lee urged the president to take immediate action and secure America’s southern border.
In a tweet Tuesday, Lee said, “The crisis at our border is too big to ignore, and it’s spilling into ALL of our states.”
The letter mentioned threats caused by what Lee says are the administration’s open border policies, resulting in nearly 19,000 recent crossings of unaccompanied children.
So far, 20 governors, including Lee, Tate Reeves and Asa Hutchinson, have signed the letter.
