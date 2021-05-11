Gunman wanted in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 10-year-old girl Monday night.
Police say the victim was in the passenger side of her mother’s car when the suspect, in a gray four-door Honda, opened fire.
Police say before the shooting, the child’s mother was being chased by a woman in a green or gold Buick SUV. The Buick followed her into the Jamesbridge Apartments and moments later, the gray Honda pulled up and fired one shot, hitting the young girl.
Police have located the Honda, but so far, no arrests have been made.
