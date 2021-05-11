MPD continues search for suspect involved in fatal hit and run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit and run on Summer Avenue the night of May 1.
Officers responded to the crash just after 11 p.m. to find the victim, identified as Michael Sain, unresponsive. Memphis Police Department says a dark-colored 4-door vehicle was heading east on Summer and struck Sain as he crossed the roadway.
MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
