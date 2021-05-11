Pfizer vaccine awaits CDC emergency authorization for minors 12 to 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More Americans are one step closer to being eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA approved its use for children ages 12 to 15.
The next step is for the CDC to give it emergency authorization too. That’s expected to be decided Wednesday.
If approved, that would mean this age group could begin getting vaccinated as soon as this Thursday.
The vaccine is already available for those 16 and up, but all minors getting vaccinated in Shelby County will have to have a parent or guardian present during the vaccination process to sign paperwork.
As more adults in Shelby County get vaccinated, the proportion of pediatric cases are growing -- most of the pandemic cases in children made up about 11 percent of total cases. Over the last 30 days, pediatric cases have been nearly 19 percent of the total, which is why Memphis COO Doug McGowen hopes to see this age group get vaccinated as soon as they can.
”We’re going to encourage parents and grandparents and caregivers and guardians to have your young people vaccinated just as you do for a number of other diseases,” said McGowen.
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Nick Hysmith believes the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest he’s seen with few adverse effects.
He says getting kids vaccinated will be an important part of getting back to normal.
