Photos released of suspect wanted in deadly Whitehaven shooting

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 11:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the middle of traffic in Whitehaven.

The incident happened in April on South Third Street between Mitchell Road and Fairway Avenue.

Officers found a man shot at the scene. The victim died at the hospital the next day.

Photos of the suspect have been released. Anyone with information about his identity or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You could receive a $1,000 reward.

