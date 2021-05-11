MPD: Woman, children OK after reported domestic violence situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police blocked off roadway in the area of Hornsby Drive near Mona Drive Tuesday morning after receiving a call from someone reporting their family member was involved in a domestic violence situation.
MPD says when officers arrived on the scene, no one in the home would open the door for four hours.
A woman eventually opened the door and allowed officers to search for the male suspect who was already gone.
The woman and her three young children were not hurt, according to police.
There is no one in custody in connection to this investigation at this time.
