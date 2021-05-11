SCSO detectives recover over a dozen stolen vehicles from Memphis chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover 22 vehicles, 12 of which were reported stolen, last week at a chop shop in Memphis.

SCSO says detectives conducted a search warrant at a warehouse on Highland Street where they found 12 stolen vehicles -- 1 was reportedly stolen from Mississippi, another from Collierville and 10 from Memphis.

Detectives also found a stolen heavy equipment excavator and trailer, a U-Haul, three trailers, a roll-back wrecker and a forklift.

SCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

