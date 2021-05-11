Sherri Shephard bringing awareness to women’s hearth health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherri Shephard is working to bring awareness to women’s heart health.
She wears many hats as a host, author, producer, and actress, but first and foremost she’s a mom.
“I have a son who’s 16-years-old and anybody who is the mother of a child knows you need your help to deal with your children. If you have a teenager, that’s another level of better health that you need,” said Shephard.
Her son is why she says she started taking her health more seriously, especially when it comes to her heart.
“I did not know that heart disease is the number one killer amongst women,” said Shephard, “I did not know that it is really prevalent in the African American community of women and young women.”
This week, Sheppard is joining American Heart Association Volunteer Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum to spread the word about how women can take better care of their hearts.
“The first thing that we need to do is know our numbers. Those numbers are your cholesterol, your HDL, which is your good cholesterol, your blood pressure, your body mass index and your blood sugar,” explained Dr. Steinbaum, a Holistic Cardiologist.
Through May 15, MinuteClinics at CVS is offering free screenings so women can get an update on their heart health.
“You need to get these numbers to understand your risk factor, and 80 percent of the time, heart disease is preventable. The sooner we know those risk factors, the sooner we can prevent heart disease,” said Dr. Steinbaum.
Consulting with a professional is the first step to knowing the risks you face and what to do to live a healthy life.
“Put yourself first. Everybody says don’t. But put yourself first, because then you can take care of other people,” said Shephard.
For more information on receiving a CVS screening see the pharmacy’s voucher here:
