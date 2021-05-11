Showers and a few storms by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to pockets of rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening, especially in north Mississippi. No severe weather is expected with this system. Highs will reach the mid 60s with a gusty northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain early then cloudy with lows in the low 50s. It will be windy with winds northeast at 10-20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. On Sunday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies during the day but more clouds Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.