Thieves steal elderly man’s van after helping him with a boost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking the public for assistance locating suspects connected to a vehicle theft that happened May 8.
Investigators say the elderly victim flagged down four men to help him boost off his van that wouldn’t start near the intersection of Winchester Road and Hickory Hill.
Once the van was back running, one of the suspects got in the driver’s seat and drove away. The other suspects left in another vehicle headed toward Winchester.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
