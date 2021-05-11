Tracking a rainy evening and your First Alert to a drier pattern ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level disturbance is bringing rain to much of the Mid-South this evening. Rainfall will average a tenth to a quarter inch for most areas with slightly higher amounts in Northern Mississippi. That will be followed by high pressure to our north bringing sunshine and drier air to the area for the rest of the week.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with evening showers, a northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual Clearing a breezy with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 50.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
