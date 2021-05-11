Vintage901 celebrating 5th anniversary with ‘Grand Tasting’ at Levitt Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vintage901 is bringing an experience of wine, food and Memphis entertainment to Levitt Shell in celebration of its 5th anniversary.
Vintage901 says its “Grand Tasting” will be an unforgettable experience and to ensure event-goers have a safe and fun time, it is offering two opportunities to attend.
On May 15 the first session will be from noon - 3 p.m. and the second session will be from 6 - 9 p.m.
Vintage901 says each session will have different selections of wine, food trucks, entertainment and food demonstrations.
Wine experts Commissioner Michael Whaley and Rick Farwell will also be available to educate guests on the best wines to choose.
The musical lineup for the event includes:
- Memphis Youth Symphony
- Opera Memphis
- Memphis Jazz Workshop
- Hope Clayburn and the Soul Scrimmage
- Memphis Black Arts Alliance (presentation)
WMC Action News 5′s very own Kym Clark will be the master of ceremonies for the special event.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.vintage901.org. Organizers say the benefits will go to ArtsMemphis.
