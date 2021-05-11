Community leaders host ‘Stop the Killing’ to speak out against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Concerned Citizens of Westwood along with Stevie Moore of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) are speaking out against gun violence in the community.
The groups are demanding community members “Stop the Killing” hoping to promote unity and create safer neighborhoods. This comes as four juveniles were victims in shootings in Memphis within the last four days.
“Given the alarming increase of lives lost by gun crimes – especially involving youth, more communities like Westwood must get involved as a united front against senseless killings and gun violence,” said Moore.
An 11-year-old was shot on Park avenue Saturday. Another child shot in Boxtown Sunday. A young girl is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Raleigh and a teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday morning.
