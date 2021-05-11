West Memphis Junior High School undergoes construction

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A new junior high school will soon have students filling its hallways in West Memphis.
The Arkansas Department of Education approved $20 million in funding for two new schools.
Wonder Junior High School will be the new home for both Wonder Elementary and East Junior High School students.
The building is located at East Broadway and will replace the existing buildings on Madison and Goodwin.
The $26 million project will take 18 months of construction in hopes of opening in 2023.
Tuesday, the school district held a groundbreaking event with guest speakers including the superintendent, Jon Collins and West Memphis Senator, Keith Ingram.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.