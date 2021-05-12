Ark. gov. signs executive order to create American Rescue Plan steering committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson is signing an executive order to create the American Rescue Plan steering committee.
The committee is tasked with overseeing the $5 billion allocated by the federal government for Arkansas to spend to help with pandemic relief.
Fourteen people are on the committee with eight cabinet officials and three members from the House and Senate.
The state has until the end of 2024 to spend the money.
”We don’t want to spend this money where we don’t have state money to supplement it,” said Hutchinson.
He announced the money could be used on broadband and other capital investments along with another focus on other humanitarian efforts.
