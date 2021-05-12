New petition filed in hopes to stop Pervis Payne’s execution

New petition filed in hopes to stop Pervis Payne’s execution
Pervis Payne (Source: The Innocence Project)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:55 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Death row inmate Pervis Payne filed a new petition with the court presenting an intellectual disability claim to hopefully stop his execution.

Last month, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent death row inmates with an intellectual disability from being executed.

On Wednesday, Payne’s attorney’s filed a petition that states his. “undisputed diagnosis of intellectual disability, is categorically barred from execution.”

Pervis Payne Bill

Payne was convicted of stabbing to death Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie, in Millington in 1987.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.