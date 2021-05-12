Barge traffic at a standstill in wake of bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Barges are lining the banks of the Mississippi River due to a major bridge closure between Tennessee and Arkansas.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation flew to Memphis Wednesday to give an update on the I-40 bridge closure and noted there were several barges at a standstill.
During a biannual inspection Tuesday, Arkansas Department of Transportation inspectors discovered a “fatigue crack” on the lower beam of the bridge causing road and water traffic to come to a halt.
The I-55 bridge is serving as an alternate route for motorists but barges are stuck for now.
TDOT says it expects to have an update on barge traffic in a few days.
