Big River Crossing closes West Memphis gate due to I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis River Parks Partnership has closed the West Memphis entrance to Big River Crossing due to the I-40 bridge closure.
The Arkansas gate closed today, according to the City of West Memphis.
“With the closure of the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge, as you can imagine, there are many traffic variables and precautions currently in the mix that differ between the West Memphis and Memphis sides of the river, and decisions must be made accordingly,” said George Abbott, Director of External Affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership.
The Memphis side of the bridge remains open to pedestrians and bikers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.