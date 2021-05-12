Breakdown: Why the faintest sound of thunder can mean danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Lightning causes an average of 80 deaths and 300 injuries each year. There are several types of lightning, like cloud to cloud lightning, which when lightning strikes go from two or more separate clouds. Another type is cloud to ground, when lightning from a cloud travels to the ground. Cloud to air lightning happens when negative charged air particles become attracted to positive charges within a cloud. This type of lightning can produce loud boomers but do not strike the ground. Anvil lightning is another type of lightning that originates from an anvil cloud or the top of a thunderstorm cloud. This type of lightning usually travels straight down to the ground.