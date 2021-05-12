Breakdown: Why microplastics are everywhere

While it’s clear that nowhere is safe from this cloud of microplastics, research into the human health impacts of the particles has been relatively scant. When it comes to the nano-sized particles, it makes it difficult to measure microplastics in food, water, and in the body, so scientists don’t actually know how much plastic humans are breathing and eating. That’s because plastics are mainly made up of carbon and hydrogen and the devices that can identify the plastics have limited resolution, meaning they still can’t see most of the finer pieces that make their way into our bodies. One study concluded that the available evidence doesn’t suggest widespread harm to humans—but added that the evidence is limited.