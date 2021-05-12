Buddy the dog continues to recover after set on fire in Mississippi

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There is good news for a dog who was found with burns covering most of his face in North Mississippi.
According to the Tunica County Humane Society, Buddy is off all IVs and is only taking oral medication.
Veterinarians say he has not once taken a step back in his recovery. They say Buddy is more alert and playful, and even went outside Tuesday and rolled in the grass. Doctors at Mississippi State University believe that Buddy will be able to see once his bandages are removed.
Investigators say a child confessed to hurting buddy, but no charges will be filed due to state law.
