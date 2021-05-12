Clouds linger today, but a dry pattern in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heavy rain is now off to our east, but clouds will stick around all day. Some patchy drizzle will be possible in north Mississippi this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will gradually decrease tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 67 degrees. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. On Sunday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies during the day but more clouds Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as a weak front moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
