COVID-19 in Shelby County: Over 200K people fully vaccinated
Shelby County COVID-19 update as of May 12, 2021 (Source: SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

No additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, there have been 96,952 cases and 1,632 deaths.

There are currently 1,494 active cases, according to the health department.

Shelby County COVID-19 case counts as of May 12, 202 (Source: SCHD)

The most recent weekly test positivity rate is 6.8 percent for the week ending May 1. It ticked up slightly from the previous week, but remained lower than two weeks before.

This chart shows weekly COVID-19 test positivity rates in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic (Source: SCHD)

According to the health department, 327,228 people have received vaccines in Shelby County and 239,667 are now fully vaccinated.

Demand has decreased significantly over the last month as seen in the chart below, which shows dose counts by vaccination date. Last week, 12,673 doses were administered by the City of Memphis, which leads Shelby County vaccination efforts.

Shelby County vaccination date dose counts (Source: SCHD)
Shelby County COVID-19 vaccinations by age as of May 10, 2021 (Source: SCHD)

