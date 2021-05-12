Family mourns the loss of teen, rising track star killed in Memphis

Memphis police arrested John Moore in the shooting death of the teenager. Investigators say Parnell’s sister dropped him off at Moore’s home round 2:30 p.m. May 5. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. The next day, police found J.P. with several gunshot wounds in the yard of a nearby house. Investigators say Moore’s fiancé said he found J.P. in his daughter’s bedroom. A fight started and the fiancé said Moore shot J.P. who was running away.