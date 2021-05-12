Pfizer vaccine for kids age 12+ starts Friday in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With final approval from the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health has the green light to vaccinate kids 12 and up.
Children ages 12-15 years old can receive their vaccines beginning Friday, May 14, the release stated.
This decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s petition to allow their shots to be given to teens in an effort to expand its emergency use authorization.
The Pfizer vaccine was originally approved for anyone age 16 and older.
“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for children and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available. Our local health departments have been working ahead in preparation for this decision, and vaccine supply is available.”
You must be 18 and up to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Individuals are able to request appointments online through Vaccinate.tn.gov.
Many local providers including the health department accept walk-ins.
