Gov. Lee says gas supply is being monitored in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The frenzy for fuel has begun in the southeastern states after a major pipeline infrastructure cyber attack.
Colonial Pipeline, whose system runs from Texas to New Jersey, transports 455 of the east coast’s fuel supply.
The company shut down all operations Friday after hackers broke into some of its networks.
News of the shutdown has caused a rush to fill up and has forced some stations to close.
Tennessee says there’s no need to worry about a shortage of gas.
Governor Bill Lee’s office released a statement saying in part:
“We continue to monitor the situation for consumer impacts, but the industry here is experienced in disruptions and it has not yet warranted an executive action.”
