Mid-South leaders working to determine extent of damage to I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trying to cross the I-40 bridge has been a headache for drivers since Tuesday afternoon. It’s caused a lot of traffic causing people to turn around and find alternate routes.
After a routine inspection, it was discovered that there is a crack on the bottom side of the bridge truss. Both state and federal agencies have been working to address the issue.
We haven’t learned what may have caused the crack but we do know that drones are being used to determine the extent of the damage. But the Tennessee Department of Transportation is expected to provide information on the bridge later in the day.
Even with I-55 as an alternate route. We talked to drivers who said it still took a long time to get across from Tennessee to Arkansas.
”About 45 minutes. I done tried to work from Danny Thomas over this way to try to beat it and didn’t beat it. Still in it,” said one driver.
States are responsible for the upkeep of the bridge but the Federal Highway Administration says they may provide financial or technical support to Tennessee and Arkansas if needed.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.