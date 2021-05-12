Masks to be optional at Collierville schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools announced that masks will become optional effective Monday, May 17 for students and employees.
The decision comes after Governor Bill Lee and the Shelby County Health Department announced the mask mandate will change from being a requirement to a recommendation.
According to the school district, there has not been a confirmed student case of COVID-19 since early May and all staff members have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Collierville Schools will continue to encourage students and staff to maintain social distancing and frequent handwashing while its Coordinated School Health division continues to manage and monitor district-wide mitigation strategies.
The masking update will continue into the summer learning camps and the 2021-2022 school year.
