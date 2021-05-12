70,000 Mississippians will lose federal unemployment after June 12, MDES says

May 12, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A whopping 70,000 people in the Magnolia State will lose COVID unemployment benefits after June 12, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security says.

This week, Governor Reeves decided to join a growing number of Republican governors who are opting out of additional federal unemployment benefits.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is $300. It’s in addition to any weekly state unemployment insurance, which in Mississippi caps at $235.

The benefits are a part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, providing a $300 weekly boost of aid until September 6.

After June 12, MDES says that number drastically drops to 15,000 - 20,000 Mississippians who will still receive state unemployment insurance benefits.

