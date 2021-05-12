MPD searching for suspects in critical shooting on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects connected to a critical shooting on Winchester Road Tuesday night.
The department says around officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Winchester and South Germantown Road.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
According to investigators, the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.
Anyone who may have scene the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
