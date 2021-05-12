MPD searching for suspects in critical shooting on Winchester Rd.

MPD searching for suspects in critical shooting on Winchester Rd.
Memphis police investigating on Winchester Rd. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 12, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:32 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects connected to a critical shooting on Winchester Road Tuesday night.

The department says around officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Winchester and South Germantown Road.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone who may have scene the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.