New era for Memphis 901 FC in third year in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The club is calling it a new era of Memphis 901 FC. In the third year of the USL club, there’s a new head coach and almost an entirely new team. Only four players returning from last season.
According to new head coach Ben Pirmann, “The group has really meshed together, we’ve taken the individuals and started to come together as a collective.”
Midfielder Leston Paul is one of the returning players. He said, “To have everything clicking, it will take time because games you get an understanding of each one’s strong point. But I think right now, we’re fine.”
It’s a very small roster to start the season. Only 17 players going into the opener at Birmingham Legion FC.
“This is the group and we’re moving forward with it,” Pirmann said. “Guys should be fine playing 2 games per week. And travel and stuff, hopefully we can add a couple more players,” Paul added.
Another challenge the team had to face was only having ten days with everyone together to prepare for the season. Despite the lack of time, Pirmann and players have been happy with the team-first mentality.
“We all have each other’s backs,” said returning defender Raul Gonzalez. “No one’s bigger than anyone else on this team. And I think that’s what brings this group close together.”
The club has adopted the Memphis Grizzlies ‘Grit and Grind’ style of play. With the hopes to win every game and make it to the playoffs for the first time.
“Memphis has this blue collar mentality, and our teams’ going to have that,” Pirmann said. “We’re going to be the hardest working team on the field, every match. We also want to play good football and entertain the crowd, the goal is to get three points, win every single game.
901 FC starts the season with five straight matches on the road. The first game of the season is Saturday at Birmingham Legion. First touch at 3:30 PM. The club returns to AutoZone Park, June 16th.
