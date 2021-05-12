Shelby County school districts plan COVID-19 vaccination for eligible students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for 12–15-year-olds, WMC asked school districts if they will help put shots in arms, and if it will be a requirement for students to get vaccinated.
At least three school districts in Shelby County plan to help students get vaccinated.
“We already have a plan in place to get our 18-year olds vaccinated this week,” said Jocquell Rodgers, director of community engagement for Green Dot Public Schools.
Rodgers says not only are they providing transportation for 18-year-olds and their families this week, but in June they will open a vaccination site for students and families at one of their schools.
“Our goal is to have a big kick-off at Kirby’s vaccination site June 7th through the 12th where we will offer not only our students vaccinations, but we will offer their families vaccinations,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers says the vaccination site will remain open until further notice because in August they plan to be back in the classroom full time.
“We are coming back 100 percent in person. There will not be a distance learning plan except for those students who have underlying health conditions,” Rodgers said.
Bo Griffin, director of schools for Millington says that’s their goal too.
“We do plan on being back full time this August with everybody, but that will also depend on where we’re at,” Griffin said.
Griffin says there are no vaccination site plans, but come next school year, they plan to have a nurse at every school who can conduct COVID-19 tests if needed.
Shelby County Schools spokesperson, Jerica Phillips, says they will offer both in-person and virtual learning next school year.
