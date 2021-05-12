Shorthanded Grizzlies blow out Mavericks 133-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One team is trying to get a good seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The other is trying to avoid the Play-In altogether. That’s what’s at stake Tuesday with the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies are chasing the 8th seed in the Play-In, while the Mavs, with Luka Doncic, are currently 5th and already in the Playoffs.
No Porzingus for Dallas, Griz missing 3, Jeran Jacskon, Jr., Jonas Valaciunas and Grayson Alllen all out. Jackson on injury maintenance, JV nursing back soreness and Grayson an abdominal strain.
Memphis went small with Xavier Tillman in the middle, and the rookie held his own in the paint, nine points and six rebounds for the former Michigan State star.
The Mavs looking to their All-Star Luka Doncic for production, but Memphis threw a net over him. He’s held to just 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. His lowest totals of the year.
He got some help from Tim Hardaway, Jr., who’s been a Griz killer of late. Hardaway was on fire beyond the arc but he’s about the only one in a Mavs uniform whom the Grizzlies couldn’t handle.
Nineteen points for Hardaway.
The Grizzlies ramped up their defense and their offense for a full 48 minutes. That offense led by star Ja Morant.
Morant in the paint, getting loose for corner 3-pointers and just feeling it anywhere from beyond the arc -- 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds for Morant.
Also finding Dillon Brooks for key hoops, including one to close the first half at the buzzer as Memphis took a 3-point lead at the break, and turns it into a whopping 29-point victory in one of their most complete games of the year.
Twenty-two for Dillon.
Final scoreGrizzlies win it 133-to-104 After the Game, Dillon Brooks talks about Teamwork.
“Yeah, everybody from 1-15 played hard,” says Brooks. “And that’s what we need every single night. Guys to be ready, guys to be ready to compete, and play with passion every single night.”
The Grizzlies are now 36-33 and on a 3-game winning streak.
Memphis next hosts the Sacramento Kings for a back-to-back to close the home portion of the regular season beginning Thursday night at FedExForum.
