Sunshine and dry weather return through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a decent amount of sun with just a few clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will remain northeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. On Sunday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies during the day but more clouds Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower.
NEXT WEEK: Shower chances will increase early next week, especially by Tuesday or Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 60s.
