Take a look: TDOT shares photos of major crack in I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation released photos of the structural crack found on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
The crack was discovered during a routine inspection, TDOT officials confirmed.
According to ARDOT spokesman, Dave Parker, every bridge in Arkansas is inspected at least every two years, and some are inspected every six months.
Inspectors say the crack is on the bottom side of the bridge truss and the bridge will be shut down indefinitely.
River traffic is also shut down until further notice.
