Three fallen DeSoto County police officers honored in Washington, D.C.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Every year for one week in May, Washington, D.C. honors the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers.
This year, three DeSoto County, Mississippi fallen officers who died in the line of duty in 1898 were remembered. Deputies Carter Jones, Henry Campbell, and William Cooper were shot and killed while making an arrest.
DeSoto County Capt. Danny Wilkey says it’s important to honor fallen officers.
“It is fascinating that 120 years later, we are able to honor them and get them on the wall. We are all here to serve our communities, no matter how big or small. I think that it’s great that they are recognized nationally,” said Wilkey.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is now working to get two other officers honored in the future, one officer from 1903 and Sgt. Williams Nichols who passed away last July while saving his son in the ocean.
