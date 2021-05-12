Tracking a dry pattern for now and your First Alert to our next chance of rain

By Ron Childers | May 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:05 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over the Upper Midwest is driving cool dry air into the Mid-South giving us a break from the rain and keep temperatures below average. That pattern will change next week when clouds and rain chances return.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.