Truck drivers impacted by I-40 bridge closure

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge closure is still causing some major backups.
Truck drivers are struggling to keep products moving across the country amid the shutdown.
There has been traffic for miles along I-55 as it’s the only option drivers have to get over the Mississippi River and into Tennessee. Truck drivers said dealing with traffic like this is a nightmare.
One drive said if he’s not on the road, he’s not getting paid, and said his shipment is already running behind. Another driver said he uses the I-40 bridge about two to three times a week.
All truck drivers hope the I-40 bridge opens back up soon, as this is a major route of them.
“When I come up here, that’s the main road everybody takes, so it’s slowing a lot of people down,” said KLLM driver Paul Vaughn. “I’m about four hours ahead of schedule right now, so I’m going to give it a couple of hours and then if I have to, just get in and then you just have to keep a bubble around you because these people still driving like traffic is okay, and it’s not.”
Most shipping companies that use this route are aware of the closure. FedEx said it’s are closely monitoring the situation and is implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact on service.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.