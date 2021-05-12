Two men caught on surveillance as they rob Memphis corner store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of breaking and entering a corner store.
On Monday, May 10, officers responded to an alarm at the Z Market in the 5600 block of S. Third Street.
According to law enforcement, two men broke into the store around 1:15 a.m. using crowbars to pry open the front door.
Money and tobacco products were stolen, police say.
Surveillance footage showed the two suspects driving in a black Infiniti sedan.
No arrest has been made as MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.